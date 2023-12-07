Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi questions BJP's contribution towards J&K

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned BJP's contribution in Jammu and Kashmir after Amit Shah blamed Jawaharlal Nehru for Kashmir's sufferings

Priyanka Chaturvedi/ PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned the contributions of the Bharatiya Janata Party towards Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and said that BJP was only able to form its government at the Centre by the repeatedly criticising the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.



Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the BJP always claims that they are here to create history but is unable to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir so far.



"BJP has formed a majority government by raking up 75-year-old history and criticising Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. When their majority government was formed and Article 370 was scrapped, they said that they had created history. So, those who came here to create history have been unable to say why have the elections not taken place in J-K so far," Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI.



Hitting out at the BJP over the terrorist attacks and the targeted killings in Valley, Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the Kashmiri Pandits are feeling unsafe in the region.



"They are unable to say why they have not been able to do anything about their promise to end terrorist attacks and show 'Laal Aankhein' to Pakistan. They are unable to speak about how they have not been able to provide a safe environment till this day for the Kashmiri Pandits to return. Before pointing fingers at someone else and criticising the history, they should look at themselves and think what their contribution towards J-K," she said.



On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) "PoK is ours" remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said, "They should get back PoK, who is stopping them? Our Army is very strong and Pakistan's condition is weak. Do it. Launch an attack and get PoK. Then they should have an election in the PoK but before that, they should let democracy prevail in Jammu and Kashmir."



Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that due to the "two blunders" of the former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Kashmir had to "suffer for years."



Shah asserted that if Nehru had taken the right steps, PoK would be an integral part of India today.



"I support the word that was used here -- Nehruvian blunder. Because of the blunder that was committed during the time of Nehru, Kashmir had to suffer. With responsibility, I want to say that the two blunders that happened during the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru, due to his decisions, because of which Kashmir had to suffer for years. The first is to declare a ceasefire - when our army was winning, the ceasefire was imposed. If there had been a ceasefire after three days, PoK would have been a part of India today...The second is to take our internal issue to the UN," Shah said.



The House saw a marathon debate over two days and passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill,2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill,2023 which was ultimately passed in the Lower House.

