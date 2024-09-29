Breaking News
Senthil Balaji takes oath as minister

Senthil Balaji takes oath as minister

Updated on: 30 September,2024 08:46 AM IST  |  Chennai
Top

They were sworn-in in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi, who had already been designated as Deputy Chief Minister

TN Guv RN Ravi greets V Senthil Balaji during oath ceremony

DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, who was days ago granted bail in a money laundering case, was sworn in as minister by Governor R N Ravi.


Three other DMK legislators, R Rajendran (Salem-North), Govi Chezhiaan (Thiruvidaimarudur) and S M Nasar (Avadi) also took oath of office and secrecy administered by Governor Ravi in a simple ceremony.


They were sworn-in in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi, who had already been designated as Deputy Chief Minister. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

