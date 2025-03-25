According to a press release, the Home Minister welcomed the recent announcement by two organisations linked to the Hurriyat, severing all ties with separatism, and urged other groups to follow suit in fostering unity and peace in the country

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File pic

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday stated that separatism in Jammu and Kashmir has come to an end. According to news agency ANI, he attributed this shift to the unifying policies of the Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per an official release from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Union Minister believes that these policies have played a crucial role in dismantling separatist movements in the region.

The release stated that Amit Shah welcomed the recent decision by two organisations affiliated with the Hurriyat Conference to sever all ties with separatism. He urged the other groups in the region also to follow this example, and emphasised the importance of fostering unity and peace in the country. "Separatism has become history in Kashmir," Shah stated.

In a post shared on X, Amit Shah wrote, "The unifying policies of the Modi government have tossed separatism out of J&K." This statement reflects his confidence in the government’s approach to dealing with separatist sentiments and promoting national integration. He praised the actions of the two Hurriyat-linked organisations, calling their decision a pivotal moment in the effort to reinforce the unity of Bharat.

The Home Minister's comments come in the wake of these organisations' announcements, which are viewed as indicative of a changing political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir. Over the past few years, the Indian Government has implemented a series of measures aimed at curbing separatist activities. This includes the strict enforcement of anti-terror laws and a focus on socio-economic reforms designed to improve the lives of the local populace.

According to ANI, Amit Shah described the recent developments as a major victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a developed, peaceful, and unified India. He expressed hope that this trend would continue, and encourage more groups to abandon separatism and contribute positively to the country's unity.

(With ANI inputs)