Updated on: 12 April,2023 05:10 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Serum Institute of India restarts manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday said it has restarted manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield amid rising numbers of cases of the virus infection.


He said the company already has six million booster doses of Covovax vaccine available and adults must take the booster shot.



Reacting to reports of COVID-19 vaccines shortage, he said manufacturers are ready but there has been no demand.


"Just as a precaution, at risk we have done it so that people have a Covishield as a choice if they want it," Poonawalla told PTI on restarting of manufacturing of the vaccine.

The company had stopped manufacturing of Covishield in December 2021.

On Covovax which has been approved as a booster dose for 18-years and above, he said, "We have six million doses ready but the demand is exactly zero."
Covovax booster is now on the CoWin app, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

