Set aside differences, if we win in Bihar, we will win in country: Mallikarjun Kharge to Congress workers

Kharge said all Opposition parties will unite and together fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Pic/PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday urged party workers to set aside their differences and fight the 2024 general elections unitedly, asserting that "if we win in Bihar, we will win in the country".

Addressing party workers and leaders at the Congress office, Kharge said all Opposition parties will unite and together fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He said Rahul Gandhi had taken an important first step in getting the parties together and it was decided that they will speak with all leaders of Opposition parties and are here in Patna with that intention.

"Bihar can never leave our ideology. If we win Bihar we will win in the whole country," he asserted.

"So that's why I appeal to you all to work together, even if you have some minor differences, put away those differences for the sake of the country, to save the Constitution, to save democracy. This is your job and you have to fight to save your rights, everyone has to unite," the Congress chief told the party workers.

This Congress office at Sadaqat Ashram holds great importance in the history of the country and many leaders emerged from this office and fought for the country's Independence, Kharge noted.

"We are happy and proud that Babu Rajendra Prasad ji became the first President of this country. .. So today we have come to such a holy place," he said.

Kharge also lauded Gandhi for undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

