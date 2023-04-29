Set up economic development corporation for welfare of ageing folk artists, says Ajit Pawar

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 April,2023 01:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Pawar said that corporation is necessary for the needs related to accommodation, food, medication of retired and elderly folk artists, and education of their children

Ajit Pawar.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday said an economic development corporation should be set up by the Maharashtra government for the welfare of elderly folk artists who have turned elderly now.

In a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly also suggested that the corporation be named after late folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

The corporation is necessary for the needs related to accommodation, food, medication of retired and elderly folk artists, and education of their children, Pawar said.


During their active years as folk artists, they brought glory to the state's culture and folk art, he noted.

"There should be an old age home for the folk artists," he added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

