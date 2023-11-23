Breaking News
Setback at Silkyara tunnel, drilling to rescue trapped workers put on hold again

Updated on: 23 November,2023 08:51 PM IST  |  Uttarkashi
PTI |

The rescue workers will "stabilise" the platform on which the 25-tonne auger machine is mounted before drilling is resumed

Setback at Silkyara tunnel, drilling to rescue trapped workers put on hold again

Pic/PTI

Drilling through the rubble of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel was put on hold again Thursday after the platform on which the equipment is mounted developed some cracks, in yet another setback to the effort to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside.


The rescue workers will "stabilise" the platform on which the 25-tonne auger machine is mounted before drilling is resumed, officials said.


Sections of steel pipes were being inserted through the rubble of the collapsed portion for the workers, trapped for 11 days, to be brought out.


