Seven killed, 60 injured at event in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat

Of the injured, 20 were discharged after they were administered first aid while 39 are undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials said

A wooden structure collapsed during an event. Pic/PTI

Seven people died and about 60 were injured after a wooden structure collapsed at a religious event in Badaut on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 8 am during a programme organised for the ‘Abhishek’ of Lord Adinath at Shri Digambar Jain Degree College ground on Gandhi Road in Baraut city.

The wooden stairs of the 65-foot temporary stage built in the Maanstambh Complex broke due to which the devotees on the stage and standing near it fell down, police said.

Earlier in the day, District Magistrate Asmita Lal told reporters that five people were killed and 39 sustained injuries in the accident. She added that the annual event has been held here for the last 30 years.

