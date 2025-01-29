Breaking News
Seven killed, 60 injured at event in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

Updated on: 29 January,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  Baghpat (UP)
Agencies |

Of the injured, 20 were discharged after they were administered first aid while 39 are undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials said

A wooden structure collapsed during an event. Pic/PTI

Seven killed, 60 injured at event in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat
Seven people died and about 60 were injured after a wooden structure collapsed at a religious event in Badaut on Tuesday, officials said.


The incident occurred at around 8 am during a programme organised for the ‘Abhishek’ of Lord Adinath at Shri Digambar Jain Degree College ground on Gandhi Road in Baraut city.


Of the injured, 20 were discharged after they were administered first aid while 39 are undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials said.


The wooden stairs of the 65-foot temporary stage built in the Maanstambh Complex broke due to which the devotees on the stage and standing near it fell down, police said.

Earlier in the day, District Magistrate Asmita Lal told reporters that five people were killed and 39 sustained injuries in the accident. She added that the annual event has been held here for the last 30 years.    

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

