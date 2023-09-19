Breaking News
Punjab: At least eight passengers dead as bus falls into canal in Muktsar
Ganeshotsav 2023: Maharashtra CM Shinde offers prayers to lord Ganesha
Teen jumps in front of metro train at Noida station, hospitalised
DCW chief welcomes govt's decision to table Women Reservation Bill
Lake levels in reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 97.63 per cent
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Seven leopard cubs die at Bengaluru biological park after virus attack

Seven leopard cubs die at Bengaluru biological park after virus attack

Updated on: 19 September,2023 03:53 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

Top

The seven leopard cubs were aged between three and eight months, the officials said

Seven leopard cubs die at Bengaluru biological park after virus attack

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Seven leopard cubs die at Bengaluru biological park after virus attack
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Feline panleukopenia (FP) is a viral disease of cats caused by the feline parvovirus
  2. The first outbreak was reported on August 22, the officials said
  3. The officials said, though the seven cubs were vaccinated, they were still infected

Seven leopard cubs have died at Bannerghatta Biological Park here after being infected by a highly contagious virus, officials said on Tuesday.


Feline panleukopenia (FP) is a viral disease of cats caused by the feline parvovirus. Kittens are most severely affected by the virus, they said.


According to officials, the first outbreak was reported on August 22. The seven leopard cubs were aged between three and eight months. All of them were vaccinated but succumbed during the course of treatment.


Executive Director of Bannerghatta Biological Park, A V Surya Sen said though the seven cubs were vaccinated, they were still infected.

"It is now under control and in the last 15 days, no deaths have been reported. We have completely broken the chain and taken all necessary measures. We followed all the required procedure and also held discussions with all our senior veterinarians. All correct course of action was taken. Also, we have ensured hygiene of the entire zoo and the rescue centre was completely sanitised," he said.

"The infection was reported on August 22 and within a span of 15 days, these seven virus infected cubs died. We had released nine leopard cubs into the Safari area, out of which four got infected and died. Three other cubs at the rescue centre also got infected and died during the course of treatment. All those infected died within a span of two weeks despite being given proper treatment," he added.

Elaborating on the nature of virus, the official said once infected by Feline panleukopenia virus, the intestine of the animal gets completely affected. They develop severe diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration which ultimately leads to death. It spreads faster and the infected animal dies within four to five days.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
wildlife bengaluru India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK