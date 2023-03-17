Seven men, including Delhi Police personnel, thrash meat vendors, urinate on them

The incident took place in Anand Vihar area on March 7 when the two meat vendors were travelling in their car and hit a scooter

Representation pic

Two meat vendors were allegedly beaten up and robbed by seven men, including three Delhi Police personnel, in east Delhi's Shahdara, a senior officer said. The incident took place in Anand Vihar area on March 7 when the two meat vendors were travelling in their car and hit a scooter. The accused, alleged to be 'gau rakshaks', urinated on the victims' faces and threatened to kill them, the police said on Thursday.

Reportedly, a case was registered four days later, even though the victims had approached the police immediately. All the seven men involved in the incident were booked and the three policemen, one of them an assistant sub-inspector, were suspended, the police said. Nawab, who supplies meat to the Ghazipur slaughterhouse and a resident of Mustafabad, was headed home in his car with his cousin Shoaib when he hit a scooter near Anand Vihar. They were carrying meat in the car, according to the FIR.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 8 killed, 11 rescued after cold storage roof collapses in Sambhal

The scooter driver demanded Rs 4,000 in damages from them. Just then a PCR van arrived there and one of the policemen took Rs 2,500 from the meat suppliers and gave it to the scooter driver, the FIR stated. The policeman then demanded Rs 15,000 from the meat suppliers and threatened to take them to the police station if they did not pay up, it said. The victims alleged the policemen in the PCR van called four other people and took them to an isolated spot. Nawab and Shoaib were confined and thrashed by the accused, who also tried to cut their hands with a knife. The accused also urinated on their faces and threatened to kill them, it added.

The policemen also accused them of slaughtering cows and threatened to dump their bodies in a drain after killing them. The policemen allegedly extorted Rs 25,500 from the victims. The victims were "injected" with some narcotic and made to sign a few "blank papers" by the policemen, the FIR stated. The victims sustained injuries on their limbs and back, and were taken to the GTB Hospital, the police said. A case was filed on March 10 against the accused on charges of extortion and voluntarily causing hurt, they said.

A senior police officer said they are verifying the allegations of the complainant. However, as per preliminary inquiry, departmental action has been initiated against the three policemen, who have been suspended till inquiry, the officer said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever