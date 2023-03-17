Breaking News
‘MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Thane’s Railadevi lake’
Maharashtra: Not a single stop to take break on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway
Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases
Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer
Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Seven men including Delhi Police personnel thrash meat vendors urinate on them

Seven men, including Delhi Police personnel, thrash meat vendors, urinate on them

Updated on: 17 March,2023 09:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The incident took place in Anand Vihar area on March 7 when the two meat vendors were travelling in their car and hit a scooter

Seven men, including Delhi Police personnel, thrash meat vendors, urinate on them

Representation pic


Two meat vendors were allegedly beaten up and robbed by seven men, including three Delhi Police personnel, in east Delhi's Shahdara, a senior officer said. The incident took place in Anand Vihar area on March 7 when the two meat vendors were travelling in their car and hit a scooter. The accused, alleged to be 'gau rakshaks', urinated on the victims' faces and threatened to kill them, the police said on Thursday.


Reportedly, a case was registered four days later, even though the victims had approached the police immediately. All the seven men involved in the incident were booked and the three policemen, one of them an assistant sub-inspector, were suspended, the police said. Nawab, who supplies meat to the Ghazipur slaughterhouse and a resident of Mustafabad, was headed home in his car with his cousin Shoaib when he hit a scooter near Anand Vihar. They were carrying meat in the car, according to the FIR.



Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 8 killed, 11 rescued after cold storage roof collapses in Sambhal


The scooter driver demanded Rs 4,000 in damages from them. Just then a PCR van arrived there and one of the policemen took Rs 2,500 from the meat suppliers and gave it to the scooter driver, the FIR stated. The policeman then demanded Rs 15,000 from the meat suppliers and threatened to take them to the police station if they did not pay up, it said. The victims alleged the policemen in the PCR van called four other people and took them to an isolated spot. Nawab and Shoaib were confined and thrashed by the accused, who also tried to cut their hands with a knife. The accused also urinated on their faces and threatened to kill them, it added.

The policemen also accused them of slaughtering cows and threatened to dump their bodies in a drain after killing them. The policemen allegedly extorted Rs 25,500 from the victims. The victims were "injected" with some narcotic and made to sign a few "blank papers" by the policemen, the FIR stated. The victims sustained injuries on their limbs and back, and were taken to the GTB Hospital, the police said. A case was filed on March 10 against the accused on charges of extortion and voluntarily causing hurt, they said.

A senior police officer said they are verifying the allegations of the complainant. However, as per preliminary inquiry, departmental action has been initiated against the three policemen, who have been suspended till inquiry, the officer said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news delhi police new delhi india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK