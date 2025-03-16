The attacks took place in Bhagalpur, Madhubani and Nawada districts on Saturday, and were similar in nature -- police visiting an area on receiving information about a fight, and getting assaulted by a mob, the officials said

Among those injured were a sub-inspector, three constables and a chowkidar, police said. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Bihar: Seven policemen injured in spate of mob attacks x 00:00

Seven policemen were injured in three incidents of mob attacks in Bihar, officials said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

These attacks happened in Bhagalpur, Madhubani and Nawada districts on Saturday, and were similar in nature -- police visiting an area on receiving information about a fight, and getting assaulted by a mob, they said.

Two more such incidents happened in the state in the last five days. While an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died on Saturday after he was assaulted in Munger district, another policeman of the same rank died in Araria district on Wednesday.

In Bhagalpur's Kahalgaon sub-division, five policemen were injured after being attacked by a mob in the Antichak police station area, officials said.

Among those injured were a sub-inspector, three constables and a chowkidar, they said.

"The incident took place when a police team went to investigate a brawl between two boys, which had escalated. One of the boys hurled stones at the team.

Following that, locals also started hurling stones. A police vehicle was damaged," Station House Officer of Antichak Ashutosh Kumar said.

"Additional forces were immediately sent to the area and the situation was brought under control," he said.

The injured policemen were taken to the nearest government hospital for treatment, he said.

"The prime accused, however, managed to flee. Local magistrate Sanjeev Choudhary was also present there when the incident happened. Based on the statement given by Choudhary, a case was registered against 24 people," Kumar said.

Five people have been arrested so far, he added.

In Madhubani district, a police team was attacked when it went to the Parsahi area on receiving information about a fight between two groups of people, officials said.

"Initially, a group of people indulged in a scuffle with the policemen. Amid the melee, a policeman was hit by a blunt object on his head. He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital. He is out of danger at present. Some more policemen sustained minor injuries," a police officer said.

A case was registered against 30 people, they said.

Another policeman was injured in a similar attack when he along with some of his colleagues went to Shekodaura in Nawada's Kawakol police station area on getting information about an incident of stone pelting between two groups of people.

"A case has been registered and a search is underway for the accused," the district police said in a statement.

Hours before these three incidents, ASI Santosh Kumar Singh succumbed to the injuries that he received after being attacked by a mob in Nandlalpur village in the Mufassil police station area of Munger district.

He was part of a police team that went to the village on Friday after receiving information about a scuffle. He was attacked with a sharp weapon on his head by some men who were drunk. He died at a hospital in Patna on Saturday.

On Wednesday night, when police went to Lakshmipur area in Araria's Phulkaha to make an arrest, a scuffle broke out between the personnel and some locals who were resisting them. Amid this, someone pushed ASI Rajeev Ranjan, who collapsed and later died.

Following the spate of attacks, DGP Vinay Kumar said all police stations have been directed to assess the situation before conducting raids.

Instructions have been issued to always visit spots of investigation with adequate numbers of personnel, he said.

"I must also say that people should maintain the sanctity of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) Dial 112. Once a call is received on the number, no time is wasted to reach the spot. The team of Dial 112 comprises not more than three to four personnel. People should not misbehave with them," Kumar told PTI on Saturday.

Attacking the Nitish Kumar government, RJD leader Tejaswhi Yadav claimed the law and order situation has collapsed in the state.

"After the murder of two ASIs in Araria and Munger, several policemen were injured following attacks on them in Bhagalpur, Nawada and other parts of the state... But the chief minister has not even said two words on the martyrdom and courage of these policemen... People of Bihar are suffering due to the current insensitive government," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"The CM also holds the Home portfolio, but he is least bothered about the collapsed law and order situation of the state. His government has been in power for 20 years. During Nitish Kumar's tenure, a large number of policemen and officers have been murdered," he claimed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever