Home > News > India News > Article > Seven year old boy drowns at Delhi water park police initiates probe

Seven-year-old boy drowns at Delhi water park, police initiates probe

Updated on: 15 June,2025 09:17 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

According to police, one Yamin, his children and a nephew visited the water park. The entire family was in the pool when the nephew drowned, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar V Swami said

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A seven-year-old boy drowned in a pool at a water park in outernorth Delhi's Alipur area, an official said on Saturday. Police said they were alerted on Saturday, a day after the incident, and now an inquiry has been initiated at the Alipur police station.

The child drowned around 5 pm on Friday, they said. According to police, one Yamin, his children and a nephew visited the water park. The entire family was in the pool when the nephew drowned, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar V Swami said.


"The child was immediately rushed to Param Nursing Home in Kundli, Sonipat, Haryana. However, doctors declared him dead," he said. Following the boy's death, Yamin informed the boy's father, and the family decided to take the body home, where they conducted the burial without informing the local police, he added.


Police said they were alerted about the incident only on Saturday, after which an inquiry was initiated at the Alipur police station. "We are verifying the sequence of events and statements of all concerned parties. Further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the enquiry," the officer said, adding that details are being gathered from the water park management as well. Authorities are also expected to examine whether any lapses in safety protocols at the water park contributed to the incident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

delhi haryana india India news national news

