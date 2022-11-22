×
Seven-year-old girl injured as school van carrying children hit by car in Greater Noida

Updated on: 22 November,2022 04:56 PM IST  |  Noida
PTI |

Top

The incident took place at the Bhatta roundabout when the children were returning home after school, a police official said

Seven-year-old girl injured as school van carrying children hit by car in Greater Noida

Representational Pic


A seven-year-old student suffered minor injuries after a school van carrying around half a dozen children was hit by a vehicle in Greater Noida on Tuesday, police said.


The incident took place in the afternoon at the Bhatta roundabout in the Surajpur police station area when the children were returning home in the Maruti Eeco after school, a police official said.



"There were six to seven children in the vehicle. One girl, aged 7, suffered minor injuries in the incident. Her parents reached the spot after which she was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition is stable now," a police spokesperson said.


Avdhesh Pratap, the in-charge of the Surajpur police station, said all other children were safe. He said the vehicle that hit the children's car was a Maruti Omni.

We have not yet received any complaint from anyone in this matter. If there is a complaint, it will be investigated, he told PTI.

