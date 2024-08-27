Several former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday filed nomination papers to contest the Assembly polls in the Union Territory as independent candidates. While Jamaat cannot take part in the polls due to the ban imposed on it by home ministry, it had shown interest in participating in Lok Sabha polls

Several former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir filed nomination papers on Tuesday to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory as independent candidates. Among them, Sugra Barkati, daughter of jailed separatist activist Sarjan Barkati, submitted nomination papers on behalf of her father.

Despite the ban imposed by the Union Home Ministry, which prevents Jamaat-e-Islami from participating in elections, some former members have expressed interest in re-entering the political arena, reported PTI. Jamaat-e-Islami has not participated in any elections since 1987 and was previously part of the separatist Hurriyat Conference, which promoted election boycotts between 1993 and 2003.

Talat Majeed, a former ameer (chief) of Jamaat, filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the Pulwama constituency. Majeed explained that after reflecting on the changing geopolitical landscape since 2008, he felt the need to move past certain "rigidities." He stated, "In light of the current geopolitical situation, I believe it is time for us to engage in the political process. I have been advocating this view openly since 2014, and I am continuing with that agenda today."

Majeed also mentioned that organisations like Jamaat and the Hurriyat Conference have roles to play in the present political context. "As Kashmiris, we must live in the present and look towards a better future," he added.

Another former Jamaat leader, Sayar Ahmad Reshi, is contesting the elections from the Kulgam Assembly seat. Reshi urged voters to act according to their conscience and emphasized the need for social justice and reforms. He also highlighted the ongoing issues of unemployment and the struggles of the elderly in securing even minimal pensions, promising to work towards addressing these concerns.

Sarjan Barkati, who became prominent during the unrest following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in 2016, is contesting from the Shopian district, with his daughter filing the nomination papers on his behalf due to his incarceration on terror charges.

This election marks the first Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the first in a decade. Voting will take place in three phases: on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for October 4.

(With PTI inputs)