Several parts of Delhi waterlogged after fresh spells of rain

Representative Image/ PTI

After a spell of incessant rainfall in the capital city of Delhi, several areas of the city faced waterlogging on Sunday.

Visuals from the Najafgarh area from West Delhi show severe waterlogging on the road, aggravating the situation for the commuters.

Meanwhile, visuals from the Rohini Sector 23 show that people are playing and working out amid a downpour as rain lashed parts of the national capital.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Ambala city on Sunday, disrupting normal life and causing water logging in the city.

Commuters were seen wading through water-logged roads as heavy rainfall hit several parts of the city.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rainfall in the national capital causes waterlogging in several parts. Visuals of the area around Najafgarh. pic.twitter.com/2027GQoDMZ — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2024

India Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorms and lightning with Moderate Rain over parts of Kurukshetra, Ambala, Yamunanagar, and Panchkula.

"Thunderstorm\Lightning with Moderate Rain very likely over parts of Kurukshetra, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Panchkula," IMD Chandigarh posted on X.

IMD Regional Centre New Delhi also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and lightning across several parts of Haryana

"Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at Rajaund, Assandh, Jind, Gohana, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar (Haryana) Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar (Rajasthan)" Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi posted on X.

According to IMD, Haryana is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall till the 14th of August.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh during 10th -16th; Jammu-KashmirLadakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, West Uttar Pradesh on 10th, 11th & during 14th - 16th; Punjab on 10th & 11th; Haryana-Chandigarh during 10th, 11th & 14th August," IMD said in a press release.

