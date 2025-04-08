Shah visits BSF border post in J&K’s Kathua

Shah emphasised BSF’s relentless dedication, enduring extreme weather conditions, and remaining alert 24/7

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Jammu. Pic/PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, currently on a three-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, visited a forward post of Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan border in Kathua district, where a massive operation against Pakistani terrorists is underway for the past fortnight, officials said.

Shah flew in a helicopter to the Hiranagar sector of Kathua from Jammu around noon and was later escorted to Border Security Force (BSF) Outpost 'Vinay' to assess the ground situation, they said. Shah emphasised BSF’s relentless dedication, enduring extreme weather conditions, and remaining alert 24/7.

Addressing BSF personnel, Shah said the government is deploying an electronic surveillance system to safeguard the country's borders and that technology will be used to detect and dismantle underground cross-border tunnels to thwart infiltration by terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are deploying the electronic surveillance system on the borders, having two models. ..if anything happens (from the enemy side), you will be able to respond immediately,” he said.

He said technology will also help to increase accessibility. He commended the dedication and devotion of the BSF in safeguarding the borders throughout the year and said “the real challenge is understood only when one visits the place”.

