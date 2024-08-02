Shambhu border blockade: Supreme Court asks Punjab, Haryana govt to suggest neutral names for committee

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and R Mahadevan emphasised the need to inspire confidence in the farmers and therefore suggested both the states come out with common names for the committee

Supreme Court. File Pic

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the states of Haryana and Punjab to suggest the names of neutral persons who can be included in a committee to negotiate with the protesting farmers at the Shambhu border near Ambala, where they have been camping since February 13.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and R Mahadevan emphasised the need to inspire confidence in the farmers and therefore suggested both the states come out with common names for the committee.

"We want a very smooth beginning in terms of dialogue. There are very good, very seasoned practical personalities in the country who have the experience to their credit and they know the ins and outs of the problem. Please think of some neutral personality. It will inspire more confidence in the farmers," the bench said.

The apex court has now posted the matter for hearing on August 12 while asking Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh to suggest common names for the committee.

It also continued its earlier order of maintaining a status quo on the border.

The Supreme Court was hearing an appeal against the July 10 Punjab and Haryana High Court order by which it had directed it to open the highway and clear the barricading within seven days.

On the last date of the hearing, the top court had said that it was proposing to constitute some independent committee and asked both the states to suggest common names.

The bench had also observed that it's more than a year now and the national highway can't remain blocked.

In February, the Haryana government had set up barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway when farmers' bodies announced that farmers would march to Delhi in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

