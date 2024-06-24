Tharoor described the post as "shandaar" and added the hashtag "Pariksha pe charcha" a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to interact with students

Shashi Tharoor. File pic

Listen to this article "Shameless crass politics...": BJP leaders slam Shashi Tharoor's post on Uttar Pradesh x 00:00

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Sunday slammed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor over his post on Uttar Pradesh and said the post of the Thiruvananthapuram MP demonstrates "shameless crass politics of shaming fellow Indians".

This comes after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared an image on X that had a question and an answer. The question in Hindi was, "What is called Uttar Pradesh?" The answer was: "Weh pradesh jahan pariksha se pehle uttar ka pata chal jaaye, usse Uttar Pradesh kehte hai (The state where the answer is known before the exam is called Uttar Pradesh)."

ADVERTISEMENT

Tharoor described the post as "shandaar" and added the hashtag "Pariksha pe charcha" a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to interact with students.

Former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also reacted to Tharoor's tweet and said, "Shameless crass politics of shaming other fellow Indians - that the Congress way, ably demonstrated by this self-titled Global citizen."

"It was just a few months ago, that another member of Congress "global citizens" Pitroda described Indians as Africans, Chinese, Middle Eastern etc Runs deep in the Cong DNA, this type of superiority complex," Chandrasekhar posted on X.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that he is surprised that Tharoor chose to stereotype, trivialise and caricature an entire state like this.

"Seriously, Shashi Tharoor is this the level to which you wish to take this discourse? Uttar Pradesh is not only known for its contribution to our civilisation but has also produced innumerable literary luminaries, political stalwarts and achievers. Ironically, it is also home to the first family, to which all Congress leaders pay obeisance. Despite the privilege of having been educated at the best of institutions, I am surprised that you chose to stereotype, trivialise and caricature an entire state like this. Need for serious introspection, my friend," Puri posted on X.

Responding to Shashi Tharoor's post, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, the Congress leader has succumbed to the "beguiling whispers of lunacy, his mind adrift in the ethereal mists of derangement."

"This gentleman frequently indulges in satirizing various cultures (first Northeast and now UP) with remarkably caustic words. He has succumbed to the beguiling whispers of lunacy, his mind adrift in the ethereal mists of derangement," Sarma said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever