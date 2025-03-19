Shanties, shops gutted in fire in Delhi’s Dwarka

We received a call about the fire at 2.07 am, and 11 fire tenders were dispatched immediately

Firemen sift through charred remains early Tuesday. Pic/PTI

At least 30 shanties, two factories and some shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the Dwarka Mor area here in the early hours of Tuesday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said. No one was injured in the incident.

“We received a call about the fire at 2.07 am, and 11 fire tenders were dispatched immediately. The blaze had spread across an area of more than 1,200 square yards,” a DFS official said. He said 30 shanties, two makeshift ice cream factories and car accessories and grocery shops were destroyed in the fire.

The fire was brought under control by 3.50 am. No one was injured in the incident, the official said.

