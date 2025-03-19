Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Shanties shops gutted in fire in Delhis Dwarka

Shanties, shops gutted in fire in Delhi’s Dwarka

Updated on: 19 March,2025 09:03 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

We received a call about the fire at 2.07 am, and 11 fire tenders were dispatched immediately

Shanties, shops gutted in fire in Delhi's Dwarka

Firemen sift through charred remains early Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Shanties, shops gutted in fire in Delhi’s Dwarka
At least 30 shanties, two factories and some shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the Dwarka Mor area here in the early hours of Tuesday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said. No one was injured in the incident.


“We received a call about the fire at 2.07 am, and 11 fire tenders were dispatched immediately. The blaze had spread across an area of more than 1,200 square yards,” a DFS official said. He said 30 shanties, two makeshift ice cream factories and car accessories and grocery shops were destroyed in the fire. 


The fire was brought under control by 3.50 am. No one was injured in the incident, the official said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

dwarka Fire India news national news

