Sharad Pawar leader of corruption, says Amit Shah; takes 'Aurangzeb fan club' jibe at Uddhav Thackeray

Amit Shah. File Pic

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday mounted a scathing attack on opposition stalwart and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) chief Sharad Pawar and dubbed him the leader of corruption in the country, reported the PTI.

Addressing the BJP's state convention in Maharashtra's Pune, Amit Shah also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for displaying arrogance despite loss in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and called Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray the head of the Aurangzeb fan club who was sitting with people that sought clemency for 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Yakub Memon, according to the PTI.

Amit Shah said that the BJP-led Mahayuti will do better in the Maharashtra assembly polls than what the party did in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

"Sharad Pawar institutionalized corruption," Amit Shah said in Pune, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Asserting that people of India gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi their stamp of approval in recent Lok Sabha elections, Shah said the arrogance of Rahul Gandhi will be crushed after "we win forthcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana", as per the PTI.

According to the PTI, while launching an attack on the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, Amit Shah said, "Uddhav Thackeray is sitting with those who sought clemency for 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Yakub Memon."

"Who is the Aurangzeb fan club? Those who serve biryani to (26/11 terror attack convict) Kasab, those who seek clemency for Yakub Memon, those who give (controversial Islamic preacher) Zakir Naik a messenger of peace award and those who support the (banned Islamist outfit) PFI. Uddhav Thackeray should be ashamed of sitting with these people," Amit Shah asserted, as per the PTI.

Praising BJP workers, Amit Shah said they should not get perturbed by the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra (where the party's tally went down from 23 in 2019 to nine in 2024), adding that they could revive themselves in the state polls by taking the good work and welfare schemes of the government to the masses.

"Every BJP worker from Maharashtra has taken efforts in the party's victory. The BJP-led alliance will perform better in ensuing Maharashtra assembly polls than it did in 2019 and 2014. We will work harder and set new goals for ourselves. The saffron must rise again in Maharashtra," Amit Shah asserted.

