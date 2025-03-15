The former Union Minister has urged the PM to permit the installation of three horse-mounted statues of Peshwa Bajirao I, Mahadji Shinde and Malharrao Holkar at the Talkatora Stadium in the national capital

Sharad Pawar said PM Modi's leadership has always been instrumental in honouring and preserving India's glorious past. Pic/X

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has urged Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi to permit installing three horse-mounted statues of Peshwa Bajirao I, Mahadji Shinde and Malharrao Holkar at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

The area around Talkatora Stadium holds immense importance in the military campaigns launched by the Maratha Empire against the Mughals in the 18th century.

Pawar said a Pune-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) had planned to install busts of the Maratha warriors at Talkatora Stadium, but litterateurs and historians have weighed in favour of equestrian statues.

"However, many literary figures and well-wishers have voiced the sentiment that full-sized equestrian statues would be a more fitting tribute to their valour and contribution," Pawar said in a letter to PM Modi.

The former Union Minister further stated that as the Talkatora Stadium falls under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), he was seeking the intervention of PM Modi in directing the Government of Delhi and NDMC to grant the necessary permissions for installing full-sized equestrian statues.

The Talkatora Stadium was also the venue of the 98th Marathi Sahitya Sammelan which was inaugurated by the prime minister.

"Organised by Sarhad Pune and Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, this literary festival was elevated to historic significance under your esteemed leadership," said Pawar.

"Your profound and insightful speech resonated deeply with Marathi people across the world. I truly appreciate you for your kind gesture exhibiting your special affection towards me during the inaugural ceremony," he added.

The veteran politician said the prime minister's leadership has always been instrumental in honouring and preserving India's glorious past and he looked forward to the necessary directives to the authorities concerned.

