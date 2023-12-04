National Crime Records Bureau report revealed there has been a 24.4 per cent increase in cybercrime cases registered in states and union territories, as well as 19 metro cities.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Sharp rise in cyber crime cases in states, metros, shows NCRB data x 00:00

There has been a sharp increase in Cyber Crime Cases registered both in States as well as 19 Metro cities according to data released by the National Cime Records Bureau (NCRB), Ministry of Home Affairs. The NCRB report shows that in States and Union Territories cyber crimes have seen a 24.4 percent increase.

"A total of 65,893 cases were registered under Cyber Crimes, showing an increase of 24.4 per cent in registration over 2021 (52,974 cases). The crime rate under this category increased from 3.9 in 2021 to 4.8 in 2022. During 2022, 64.8 per cent of cyber-crime cases registered were for the motive of fraud (42,710 out of 65,893 cases) followed by Extortion with 5.5 per cent (3,648 cases) and Sexual Exploitation with 5.2 per cent (3,434 cases)" the report states.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 19 Metro cities also there was a large jump in registered cases related to Cyber Crimes with a 42.7 per cent increase.

"A total of 24,420 cases have been registered under Cyber Crimes, showing an increase of 42.7 per cent over 2021 (17,115 cases). Cyber crime rate has increased from 15.0 in 2021 to 21.4 in 2022. Crime head-wise cases revealed that Computer Related Offences (section 66 of IT Act) (12,213 cases) formed the highest number of Cyber Crimes accounting for 50.0 per cent during 2022" the report states.

Bengaluru recorded the highest number of cybercrimes in Metropolitan cities (2020-2022) with 9940 cases registered in 2022 with a chargesheet rate of 22.6 per cent. This was followed by financial capital Mumbai with 4724 cases for the corresponding period and a chargesheet rate of 16. 6 per cent. Hyderabad was at 4436 with a 25.4 per cent chargesheet rate while New Delhi recorded 685 in the same period with an 89.3 per cent chargesheet.

The NCRB report also stated that in States and UTs offences against the state have seen an increase of 8.6 per cent.

"A total of 5,610 cases under cases involving offences against the state have been registered in 2022 as compared to 5,164 cases in the year 2021, showing an increase of 8.6 per cent. Out of 5,610 cases, 78.5 per cent of cases were registered under The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (4,403 Cases) followed by 1,005 (17.9 per cent) cases under The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act" the report states.

However, according to the NCRB report, overall crimes have decreased registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws (SLL).

"A total of 58,24,946 cognizable crimes comprising 35,61,379 Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes and 22,63,567 Special & Local Laws (SLL) crimes were registered in 2022. It shows a decline of 2,71,364 (4.5 percentage) in registration of cases over 2021 (60,96,310 cases)" the report states.

"Crime rate registered per lakh population has declined from 445.9 in 2021 to 422.2 in 2022. During 2022, registration of cases under IPC and SLL Crimes have declined by 2.8% and 7.0% respectively over 2021" the report adds.

In the 19 Metropolitan cities -Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune and Surat - crimes registered have decreased by 10.4 per cent over 2021.

"A total of 8,53,470 cognizable crimes comprising 6,20,356 Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes and 2,33,114 Special & Local Laws (SLL) crimes were registered in 19 metropolitan cities during 2022, showing a decrease of 10.4% over 2021 (9,52,273 cases)" the NCRB report stated.

In these Metros, during 2022, "IPC crimes registered have declined by 1.7 per cent and SLL crimes registered have decreased by 27.4 per cent over 2021. Under IPC crimes, the majority of cases were registered under Theft accounting for 44.6 PC (2,76,460 out of 6,20,356 cases) followed by Rash Driving on Public way 10.5 per cent (65,339 cases) and Disobedience to order duly promulgated by Public Servant (Sec 188 IPC) with 7.0 per cent (43,733 cases) during 2022" the report added.

The report further said that in States and Union territories during 2022, 32,28,322 persons were arrested under 35,61,379 cases of IPC crimes. A total of 43,67,588 persons were charge-sheeted, 10,55,181 persons were convicted, 9,81,194 persons were acquitted and 1,52,787 persons were discharged.

A total of 21,61,911 persons were arrested under 22,63,567 cases of SLL crimes. A total of 27,04,985 persons were charge-sheeted, 14,16,858 persons were convicted, 3,69,789 persons were acquitted and 57,187 persons were discharged

In the 19 Metro Cities, a total of 4,37,761 persons were arrested under 6,20,356 IPC crimes. A total of 4,28,497 persons were charge-sheeted, 1,30,015 persons were convicted, 73,723 persons were acquitted and 11,227 persons were discharged.

A total of 2,58,327 persons were arrested under 2,33,114 SLL crimes. A total of 2,79,104 persons were charge-sheeted, 1,34,029 persons were convicted, 36,234 persons were acquitted and 3,876 persons were discharged.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!