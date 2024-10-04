Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad, Mahdi Shahrokhi also participated in the march.

Representation Image

Listen to this article Hyderabad: Shia organisations organise a candle march over Nasrallah's killing x 00:00

A candle march was arranged on Thursday by the Anjuman-E-Masoomeen in Hyderabad opposing the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah by the Israel Defence Force (IDF) on September 27, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad, Mahdi Shahrokhi also participated in the march along with several leaders of the Shia community.

Speaking to ANI the Consul General said, "We convened to commemorate our beloved leader Hasan Nasrallah, who was assassinated by the Israeli forces after one year of murdering and killing of innocent people."

The Iranian Consul General also told ANI, " An Iranian commander who was consulting the Lebanese for the betterment of the people of Lebanon was assassinated in the attack as well."

Shahrokhi said, "Hasan Nasrallah was a symbol of resistance. The Iranian leadership showed self-restraint for a long time. The Israelis assassinated so many Iranian scientists, generals, individuals and leaders and the Iranians tried to support the Palestinians and Lebanese peacefully."

"This attack which caused the death of Hasan Nasrallah and the Iranian general made Iranians show their teeth as well", Shahrokhi added.

Hassan Nasrallah was the ideological head of the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah operating from Lebanon, he was killed in a targeted Beirut airstrike organised by the Israeli Defence Forces on September 27.

According to ANI, the White House released a readout after Nasrallah was assassinated, stating that Nasrallah was to blame for a "four-decade reign of terror" along with Hezbollah.

It said, "His death from an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians."

In a televised statement given by Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Nasrallah's death, he claimed that Nasrallah was "the main access of Iran's axis of evil".

"His killing brings closer the return of our people in the North to their homes and the return of the hostages from the South", Netanyahu noted, as cited by ANI.

The Israeli military on Sunday said it killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official, Nabil Kaouk, a day after the Lebanese militant group confirmed the death of multiple commanders, including longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah.

There was no immediate comment from the Lebanese militant group.

Kaouk was the deputy head of Hezbollah’s Central Council, also serving as Hezbollah’s military commander from 1995 until 2010 in south Lebanon.

(With inputs from ANI)