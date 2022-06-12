Shiromani Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Mohali hospital

The five-time chief minister of Punjab was taken to the hospital on Saturday night after he vomited. His condition is stated to be stable now

Parkash Singh Badal. File Pic

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali, a party spokesperson said on Sunday.

The five-time chief minister of Punjab was taken to the hospital on Saturday night after he vomited. His condition is stated to be stable now.

The 94-year-old was admitted to the PGIMER here on June 6 after he complained of gastric-related problems. He was discharged the next day.

Earlier this year, Badal had contracted Covid-19. In February, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up. He had undergone a cardiac and pulmonary check-up too.

Prior to this, Badal was on January 24 discharged from a hospital in Ludhiana where he was admitted after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The SAD patriarch had earlier been advised by doctors to opt for bi-weekly or tri-weekly precautionary check-ups, especially after contracting Covid-19.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.