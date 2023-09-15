Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asks PM Modi, Amit Shah to ensure law and order in Jammu and Kashmir

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has expressed his distress over the recent encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag emphasizing that it is the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to uphold law and order in the Union Territory

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File Photo/PTI

Indian Army Colonel, Major, and a DSP were killed in a gunfight with militants in J&K Raut also criticized the government`s stance on international relations Raut expresses concerns over the upcoming special session of Parliament

Taking a critical stance on the central government regarding the encounter, Raut remarked, "While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were showering accolades on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success at G20, terrorists in Anantnag were unleashing gunshots on army officers. This tragic event, resulting in the loss of three senior officers, is disheartening and underscores the abnormal situation prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir."

Raut questioned the government's role in ensuring law and order in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing, "Since Jammu and Kashmir has been designated as a union territory, it falls upon the Prime Minister and Home Minister to maintain law and order. It is disheartening to see no official statement addressing this issue from the central government."

On Wednesday, an Indian Army Colonel, a Major, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police were killed in a gunfight with militants in Kokernag, Anantnag district. The deceased officers were identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak, and DSP Humayun Bhat.

Raut also criticized the government's stance on international relations, stating, "On one hand, the central government expresses intentions to reclaim Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), while on the other, it engages in cricket matches and trade with Pakistan."

Regarding the upcoming special session of Parliament scheduled for September 18 to 22, Raut expressed concerns, saying, "This government seems inclined to exert control over the country's judicial systems and the Election Commission. There is a potential risk of authoritarianism taking root in the nation."

The special session of Parliament has been convened by the Centre for five days in September. While the agenda remains undisclosed, 24 parties from the INDIA bloc have confirmed their participation.

Addressing the recent controversy surrounding the Sanatana religion, Raut mentioned, "I believe the matter is no longer contentious. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has provided clarification on the issue."

Notably, Udhayanidhi Stalin, a Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader, had earlier made remarks critical of the Sanatana religion, drawing condemnation from BJP leaders.

Regarding the Maratha reservation issue, Raut remarked, "The law and order situation in Maharashtra is grave, and the situation is abnormal. A youth has been on a hunger strike for 17 days."

A clash erupted on September 1 between police and demonstrators demanding Maratha reservations, resulting in a police lathi charge to disperse the protestors.

Manoj Jarange Patil, a coordinator for the Maratha Morcha, has been on a hunger strike for weeks, seeking changes in the state government's ordinance regarding Maratha reservations. Despite extensive discussions with the Maharashtra government, a resolution has not been reached.

In response to the situation, an all-party meeting on the Maratha reservation was held at Sahyadari Guest House in Mumbai. Maharashtra CM Shinde announced that the government had decided to grant reservations to Marathas and had accepted several demands from the protesters.

"In the meeting, we have decided to give reservation to Marathas. The government is of the view to give reservations to Marathas without affecting other caste reservations," CM Shinde stated. He emphasized the need for the decision to align with legal standards and acknowledged the acceptance of several protester demands by the government. (With inputs from ANI)