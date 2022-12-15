Breaking News
Shiv Sena MP gives notice in RS to discuss "subversion of Independence of Institutions like ED, CBI"

Updated on: 15 December,2022 12:06 PM IST  |  New Delhi
In August this year, Priyanka Chaturvedi gave a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking to discuss the issue of "misuse of premier investigative agencies by the Central government for political agendas"

File pic


Priyanka Chaturvedi MP (Uddhav Thackeray) Shivsena on Thursday gave suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the subversion of Independence of Institutions like Enforcement Directorate, Election Commission and Central Bureau of Investigation and others.


"I hereby give notice under rule 267 of rules of procedures and conduct of business in the Council of States of my intention to move the following motion in the House on December 15, 2022 that this House will suspend the business of the House on December 15 to discuss the subversion of Independence of Institution like ED, IT, CBI, EC, CVC and CIC", read the letter by Priyanaka Chaturvedi to Secretary General Rajya Sabha.



In August this year, Priyanka Chaturvedi gave a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking to discuss the issue of "misuse of premier investigative agencies by the Central government for political agendas". "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Council of States of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business/rules on August 1, 2022," wrote Chaturvedi to the then Rajya Sabha Speaker M Venkaiah Naidu.

The Shiv Sena leader, belonging to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's faction, further wrote, "That this august House agrees to suspend the listed business of the day to discuss the misuse of the premier investigating agencies, such as Enforcement Directorate(ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (IT) Department by the Central Government for political agendas and detaining opposition leaders through these agencies in a bid to silence them."

