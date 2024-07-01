Shiv Sena, NCP MPs meet PM Modi in Delhi

The MPs from Maharashtra congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his third consecutive term and extended their best wishes for his future endeavours

Pic/Maharashtra CMO

Newly elected MPs from the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, reported news agency ANI.

The MPs from Maharashtra congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his third consecutive term and extended their best wishes for his future endeavours.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi discussed the development work in Maharashtra, while the Shiv Sena MPs discussed various issues concerning Maharashtra with the Prime Minister, reported ANI.

The delegation presented PM Modi with a statue of Vitthal Rakhumai.

The Prime Minister held discussions with the MPs for half an hour, encouraging them to play a positive and active role in Parliament, reported ANI.

Earlier, after the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party core committee concluded on Saturday, party state president Ashish Shelar said that the BJP will contest the assembly polls with its Mahayuti ally partners, and a road map for the same was decided in the meeting, reported ANI.

Shelar said that a proposal was passed appreciating the budget of Maharashtra, which covers the welfare of all segments of society, including farmers, youth, women, etc.

Mahayuti alliance comprises the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled to be held this year to elect 288 members of the state's legislative assembly.

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio in the state, presented the state budget in the Assembly during the ongoing Monsoon Session, reported ANI.

The BJP dipped to nine seats in Maharashtra against 23 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The vote share stood at 26.18 per cent. The Congress, on the other hand, marginally improved its seat share by securing 13 seats in the state, reported ANI.

The Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won seven and one seats, respectively, taking the total tally of the NDA to 17.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) got nine seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar won eight seats.

(With inputs from ANI)