Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aditya Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray while meeting Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. Pic/X

Delhi: Uddhav Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi

The Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday met former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.

The meeting came a day after Uddhav Thackeray met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, reported the PTI.

Shiv Sena-UBT, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) have announced that they would contest the elections together as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.

Earlier, the former Maharashtra chief minister also met former law minister and Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal in Delhi.

Uddhav Thackeray returned to Mumbai after a three-day visit to the national capital late Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, Uddhav Thackeray met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Delhi.

Uddhav Thackeray met the vice president at his official residence and was accompanied by his wife Rashmi and their son Aditya.

Shiv Sena-UBT sources said the vice president has expressed the desire to meet Thackeray, who has been camping in the national capital for the past three days.

They said Dhankhar was an admirer of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray also visited Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, at the latter's residence in the national capital on Thursday.

Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by his son and party MLA Aaditya Thackeray and party leader Sanjay Raut during the visit. AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha were also present.

Speaking about the meeting, MP Sanjay Singh said that the former Maharashtra CM extended his support to Sunita Kejriwal and the Delhi CM's parents.

"Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his son Aaditya Thackeray, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut came to meet Sunita Kejriwal and Arvind Kejriwal's parents. In Arvind Kejriwal's case, for the first time in the history of the Indian judiciary, his release was stopped without a copy of the order. A new CBI case was made and he was forcibly kept in jail. So all these points were discussed," he said.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)