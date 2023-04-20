Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA detained ahead of march to residence of Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur

Deshmukh has been leading a march in the state's Vidarbha region demanding supply of water to 69 villages in his Balapur Assembly constituency in Akola

Police detained Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Nitin Deshmukh and his supporters on Thursday while they were planning to take out a foot march to the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur city allegedly without permission from authorities, an official said.

Deshmukh has been leading a march in the state's Vidarbha region demanding supply of water to 69 villages in his Balapur Assembly constituency in Akola.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said Deshmukh was detained in Waddhamna area on the city's outskirts.

He was then taken to Akola along with his supporters and the police were evaluating whether an offence could be registered against him or not, the official said.

Last week, a case was registered against Deshmukh and more than 100 other party workers for holding the foot march allegedly without permission from authorities in Akola, police earlier said.

