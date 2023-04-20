Breaking News
Mumbai: Major power crisis averted!
Mumbai: Taps run dry in posh Ghatkopar society
Mumbai: Railways shows city how to preserve history
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge lane won’t be ready before monsoon
Is Covid-19 on the decline in Mumbai?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Shiv Sena UBT MLA detained ahead of march to residence of Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA detained ahead of march to residence of Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur

Updated on: 20 April,2023 02:03 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

Deshmukh has been leading a march in the state's Vidarbha region demanding supply of water to 69 villages in his Balapur Assembly constituency in Akola

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA detained ahead of march to residence of Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA detained ahead of march to residence of Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur
x
00:00

Police detained Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Nitin Deshmukh and his supporters on Thursday while they were planning to take out a foot march to the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur city allegedly without permission from authorities, an official said.


Deshmukh has been leading a march in the state's Vidarbha region demanding supply of water to 69 villages in his Balapur Assembly constituency in Akola.



Also Read: Human trafficking more dangerous than murder: Maha Dy CM Fadnavis


Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said Deshmukh was detained in Waddhamna area on the city's outskirts.

He was then taken to Akola along with his supporters and the police were evaluating whether an offence could be registered against him or not, the official said.

Last week, a case was registered against Deshmukh and more than 100 other party workers for holding the foot march allegedly without permission from authorities in Akola, police earlier said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

nagpur maharashtra devendra fadnavis india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK