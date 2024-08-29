The FIR named 42 persons identified from CCTV footage. The other 80 accused were yet to be identified and police were examining the footage closely to ascertain every person's identity and role in the incident, said an official

The statue that collapsed. File Pic

The Police in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 122 supporters of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in connection with the clash at Rajkot fort during Aaditya Thackeray's visit following Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse, the officials said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the FIR named 42 persons identified from CCTV footage. The other 80 accused were yet to be identified and police were examining the footage closely to ascertain every person's identity and role in the incident, said an official.

The case for rioting and disobedience of prohibitory orders was registered late Wednesday night on the complaint of a police personnel who was among the cops injured in stone-pelting during the clash, an official said.

No arrest has been made in the case yet.

A forensic team also visited the spot on Thursday.

The party workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and supporters of BJP leader Narayan Rane reportedly clashed on Wednesday when the two sides reached the site of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra, reported the PTI.

The 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg on December 4 last year, collapsed on Monday afternoon.

The incident has snowballed into a political controversy with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) targeting the Mahayuti government;

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the Rajkot fort on Wednesday to take stock of the situation post the statue collapse.

Acciording to the PTI, during his visit, former Union minister Narayan Rane, who represents the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency, also reached the site along with his elder son and former MP Nilesh Rane and a number of supporters.

The Ranes were seen arguing with the police as Thackeray was inside the fort. Soon, a clash broke out between the supporters of Thackeray and Rane.

As tension gripped the site, the police and security personnel were seen struggling to bring the situation under control. Talking about the clash, Thackeray said it was unfortunate and immature that the ruckus took place. "I have told my party workers not to indulge in politics at the fort of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he said, the news agency had reported.

