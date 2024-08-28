The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the Rajkot fort on Wednesday to take stock of the situation post the statue collapse. During his visit, former Union minister Narayan Rane also reached the site

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue that was installed at Rajkot Fort in Malvan/File Pic

Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Shiv Sena (UBT), BJP supporters clash as leaders reach Malvan

The party workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and supporters of BJP leader Narayan Rane reportedly clashed on Wednesday when the two sides reached the site of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse in Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg on December 4 last year, collapsed on Monday afternoon.

The incident has snowballed into a political controversy with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) targeting the Mahayuti government and seeking Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's resignation.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the Rajkot fort on Wednesday to take stock of the situation post the statue collapse.

During his visit, former Union minister Narayan Rane, who represents the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency, also reached the site along with his elder son and former MP Nilesh Rane and a number of supporters.

The Ranes were seen arguing with the police as Thackeray was inside the fort. Soon, a clash broke out between the supporters of Thackeray and Rane.

As tension gripped the site, the police and security personnel were seen struggling to bring the situation under control. Talking about the clash, Thackeray said it was unfortunate and immature that the ruckus took place. "I have told my party workers not to indulge in politics at the fort of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he said, the news agency reported.

Aaditya Thackeray criticises BJP over alleged corruption.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Aaditya Thackeray criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing them of corruption following the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse.

Aaditya Thackeray claimed that a contractor who is close to the saffron party was involved in making the statue.

Aaditya Thackeray also attacked the statue's inaugural date, claiming it was motivated by political considerations rather than genuine feelings.

Aaditya Thackeray accused the BJP of attempting to shift blame for the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse to the Indian Navy, calling the action disgraceful.

Aaditya Thackeray said, "I did not think that BJP would do corruption even in the case of the statue of our idol Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

"Here too, a favoured contractor friend. Here too, terrible quality of work. Here too, is an inauguration keeping in mind the elections, not the sentiment. And then, the usual trolls and shameless politicians trying to blame the Indian Navy," Aaditya Thackeray added in the post.

