Shivpuri Superintendent of Police Aman Singh Rathore confirmed that a search and rescue operation is underway.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Listen to this article Shivpuri boat tragedy: 7 missing as rescue operations continue, Union Minister Scindia expresses grief x 00:00

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the tragic boat capsizing incident that took place at Mata Tila Dam near Khaniyadhana police station in Shivpuri district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to social media X, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote, "The unfortunate incident of a boat full of devotees capsizing at Matatila Dam in Shivpuri is extremely sad. I have spoken to the Shivpuri Collector and Superintendent of Police regarding the accident and got information about the current situation."

शिवपुरी के माताटीला बांध पर श्रद्धालुओं से भरी नाव पलटने की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना अत्यंत दुखद है।



हादसे के संबंध में मैने शिवपुरी कलेक्टर एवं पुलिस अधीक्षक से बात कर मौजूदा हालात की जानकारी ली है। साथ ही नदी में डूबने की वजह से लापता हुए लोगों के तत्काल रेस्क्यू के लिए एनडीआरएफ… — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 18, 2025

A boat carrying devotees to Siddh Baba temple capsized at the dam, leaving seven people, including three women, missing. Eight others managed to escape safely.

Shivpuri Superintendent of Police Aman Singh Rathore confirmed that a search and rescue operation is underway.

Scindia went on to mention that he had spoken with the Shivpuri Collector and Superintendent of Police to gather information on the ongoing situation.

He further added, "Also, the NDRF and SDRF teams are continuously working for the immediate rescue of the people missing due to drowning in the river. I pray to God that all the missing devotees are safe and their families get strength in this difficult time."

Authorities continue their efforts to locate the missing individuals. Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever