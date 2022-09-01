Shocked over selective leaks by Raj Bhavan on Hemant Soren's fate as MLA: UPA

Earlier in the week, 32 MLAs of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand left for Raipur by a chartered flight from Ranchi in a bid to thwart possible poaching attempts by the BJP amid the deepening political crisis in the state over Soren's fate as an MLA

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addresses media after a state Cabinet meeting, in Ranchi. Pic/PTI

A delegation of ruling UPA leaders in Jharkhand told Governor Ramesh Bais on Thursday that it was shocked over the "selective leaks made" from Raj Bhavan on Election Commission's recommendation, as speculation continued to be rife over Chief Minister Hemant Soren's disqualification as MLA.

The delegation, in a representation to Bais, said such leaks created chaos and confusion.

It also asked the governor to clear the air over the ECI recommendation in the matter.

Earlier in the week, 32 MLAs of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand left for Raipur by a chartered flight from Ranchi in a bid to thwart possible poaching attempts by the BJP amid the deepening political crisis in the state over Soren's fate as an MLA.

Four of them, however, returned on Wednesday night to take part in a cabinet meeting.

Also Read: Golf resort near Raipur turns into fortress as Jharkhand MLAs check-in

The delegation, during its visit to Raj Bhavan, also said that speculations on Soren's fate "encouraged political brinkmanship to destabilize the democratically elected government".

It asserted that disqualification of the CM as MLA will not affect the government, as the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition enjoys an absolute majority in the 81-member House.

Parliamentarian Geeta Kora, after coming out of the meeting, said, "The governor has confirmed that he has received the ECI letter. He has given assurance that the mandate will be declared soon, following consultation with experts."

In its representation, the UPA said sensationalized news in local and national print and electronic media was creating an atmosphere of political uncertainty and encouraging rumours.

"We are surprised to note that since Thursday 25th August 2022 it is being widely reported in the local and national print and electronic media citing sources from Your Excellency's office that an Opinion under Article 192 of the Constitution of India has been received from the Election Commission of India to disqualify Sri Hemant Soren Ji, MLA from Barhet Constituency and presently the honourable Chief Minister of the State..." the UPA representation said.

It also said that "selective leaks" from Raj Bhavan are "unfortunate" and "creating a state of chaos, confusion and uncertainty which vitiates the administration..."

The representation said though the EC recommendation is yet to be disclosed by Raj Bhavan, the "BJP, which is the largest opposition party in the state, has made public the opinion and is demanding resignation of the chief minister, mid-term polls etc."

The UPA "with a heavy heart" requests governor to clear the air over the matter and put to all confusion as well as efforts to destabilise the democratically elected government by ¿illicit means¿, it said.

Prompt action will serve the cause of democracy and further delay will be against the constitutional duties and values which governor's august office is expected to uphold, the representation added.

Later in the day, the Jharkhand cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Soren, decided to request the governor for a day's special assembly session on September 5.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the assembly in an office-of-profit case, the Election Commission has sent its decision to Bais on August 25.

Though the EC's decision is not yet made official, there was a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA. The Raj Bhavan, however, did not make any official announcement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 1 + 1 Submit Request