'Should guide Amit Shah over Delhi's law and order situation': Kejriwal hits back at CM Yogi

Updated on: 24 January,2025 08:51 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

Attacking Amit Shah, further, Kejriwal said the Home Minister is busy "toppling governments" and "poaching MLAs".

Arvind Kejriwal. Pic/PTI

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's criticism of the Delhi government over the law and order situation, and said the law and order of the national capital comes under the Union Home Ministry and the former should guide Home Minister Amit Shah regarding how to mend it.


Speaking on the law and order situation in the national capital, the former Delhi CM said that "11 gangsters" have captured the entire Delhi. Attacking Amit Shah, further, Kejriwal said the Home Minister is busy "toppling governments" and "poaching MLAs".


Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said, "Yogi ji came to Delhi today. He too raised questions on the law and order in Delhi. He said that he mended the law and order in UP. I agree with Yogi ji that Delhi's law and order is very bad.11 gangsters have captured the entire Delhi. Yogi Ji said that he wiped out gangsters in UP. But in Delhi, gangsters are roaming around freely. Firing is taking place on streets. Women can't step out of their houses."


"I would like to tell Yogi ji that the law and order in Delhi come under Amit Shah. He should sit down with Amit Shah and guide him, explain to him how law and order has to be mended. Amit Shah is busy toppling governments and poaching MLAs," he added.

Kejriwal's remark came after CM Yogi slammed the AAP government in Delhi on the issue of illegal migrants and more. Addressing a public gathering in the Janakpuri Assembly constituency on Thursday, CM Yogi accused Kejriwal's AAP government of 'instigating riots' in 2020 in the national capital with the help of 'Bangladeshi infiltrators'.

"With the help of Bangladeshi infiltrators, their (AAP) councillors and officials together instigated riots in 2020. They created chaos and hooliganism in Shaheen Bagh. Today if you look at the states where the double-engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power, you will find a clean environment there. Form a double-engine government in Delhi and get basic amenities and move towards making Delhi Indraprastha again," CM Yogi said.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections by winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while the BJP got only three and eight seats in these elections.

