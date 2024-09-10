Should use his words carefully: Union Minister Hardeep Puri slams Rahul Gandhi over Dallas remarks

During his visit to Dallas, Texas, on September 8, Rahul Gandhi discussed unemployment issues and issues regarding consumption and production

Rahul Gandhi. File pic

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday targeted Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in Dallas, USA, and said that on one hand, the latter talks about Bharat Jodo, but on the other hand, criticizes whenever he gets a chance.

Puri said, "Rahul Gandhi is on a foreign trip. He should remember that he is now the leader of the opposition. On one hand, he talks about Bharat Jodo, but on the other hand, he criticizes whenever he gets a chance and the kind of slander that is absurd. He has very deep relations with China. He should use his words carefully."

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand BJP co-incharge, Himanta Biswa Sarma, targeted Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in Dallas, US, and said that the Congress MP always humiliates India and projects China as an ideal nation.

"Rahul Gandhi always promotes China. He always humiliates India and projects China as an ideal nation. There is no democracy in China, there is no religious freedom. Does Rahul Gandhi tell this to people? The MoU signed between the Congress and the Communist Party of China should be exposed," CM Himanta said.

During his visit to Dallas, Texas, on September 8, Rahul Gandhi discussed unemployment issues and issues regarding consumption and production.

"The act of production creates jobs. What we do, what the Americans do, what the West does, is we organise consumption," he said.

Rahul Gandhi compared the current global production landscape to past decades, noting that while countries like China now dominate production, the West, including India, has shifted focus away from it.

He also addressed ideological differences with the RSS and said, "The RSS believes that India is one idea, and we believe that India is a multiplicity of ideas."

The BJP has strongly accused Rahul Gandhi of undermining India's image with criticisms abroad.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever