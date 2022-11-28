×
Breaking News
WHO renames monkeypox as mpox, citing racism concerns
Delhi: Major fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing factory
Silent march in Nashik, participants demand check on 'love jihad'
Mumbai reports 16 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 95
7 dead, including 3-week old infant in landslide in Italy's Ischia island

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Shraddha murder case Police van carrying Aftab Poonawala attacked

Shraddha murder case: Police van carrying Aftab Poonawala attacked

Updated on: 28 November,2022 07:21 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The Delhi police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd

Shraddha murder case: Police van carrying Aftab Poonawala attacked

File Photo


On Monday evening, a Police vehicle carrying Aftab Poonawala from Rohini FSL to Tihar jail was attacked by a few men.


Poonawala was taken to FSL for a final round of polygraphs today morning. The polygraph test was concluded today evening and Poonawala was on his way back to Tihar jail.




Poonawala was inside the vehicle and did not suffer from any injury. Hindu Sena was suspected to be behind the attack. The Delhi police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd. Police recovered three swords after the attack. More details awaited.

Will Varun Dhawan – Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya surpass the Rs 100 crore mark?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news new delhi Aftab Poonawala Shraddha Walkar murder

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK