Shraddha murder case: Police van carrying Aftab Poonawala attacked

The Delhi police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd
File Photo
On Monday evening, a Police vehicle carrying Aftab Poonawala from Rohini FSL to Tihar jail was attacked by a few men.
Poonawala was taken to FSL for a final round of polygraphs today morning. The polygraph test was concluded today evening and Poonawala was on his way back to Tihar jail.
#WATCH | Police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla attacked by at least 2 men carrying swords who claim to be from Hindu Sena, outside FSL office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Bpx4WCvqXs— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022
Poonawala was inside the vehicle and did not suffer from any injury. Hindu Sena was suspected to be behind the attack. The Delhi police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd. Police recovered three swords after the attack. More details awaited.