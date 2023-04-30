Shraddha Walkar case: Court to pass order on charges against Aaftab Poonawala on May 9

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Pahuja adjourned the matter, noting that the judge concerned was on leave

A Delhi court on Saturday fixed for May 9 the verdict on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Pahuja adjourned the matter, noting that the judge concerned was on leave. Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar, had on April 15 reserved the order for Saturday after hearing arguments on framing of charges from the prosecution lawyers as well as those of the accused. The court also adjourned for May 9 the hearing on an application by Walkar's father, urging the judge that the woman's remains be handed over to the family for the last rites as required by tradition and culture.

