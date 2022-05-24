Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi: Copy of Allahabad High Court order submitted to Mathura court

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 May,2022 03:53 PM IST  |  Mathura
The Allahabad High Court on May 12 has directed the lower court concerned to decide within four months the temporary injunction application as well as a plea for bunching together the trial in all pending cases related to the dispute

A copy of the Allahabad High Court order directing the disposal of pleas related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute within four months was submitted to a court here.

The Allahabad High Court on May 12 has directed the lower court concerned to decide within four months the temporary injunction application as well as a plea for bunching together the trial in all pending cases related to the dispute.




The copy of the order was submitted in the court of civil judge (senior division), a petitioner's counsel said.


The civil judge directed to present the order during next hearing on July 1, said Deepak Sharma, a counsel for petitioner Manish Yadav.

Claiming himself to be a descendant of Lord Krishna, Lucknow resident Manish Yavdav had demanded that the mosque be shifted, which according to Hindu groups has been built at the birthplace of the deity, within the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

Yadav had moved the High Court over the "delay" in deciding on his plea.

