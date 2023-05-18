Siddaramaiah Karnataka's next CM; Shivakumar his deputy, says Congress

The Congress general secretary also said that Shivakumar will continue as the KPCC President until the parliamentary election is over

At the conference where Venugopal announced the decision, senior party leader Randeep Surjewala said the party is committed to fulfil the five promises that were made during the elections. Pic/PTI

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday, May 18, announced that Siddaramaiah will be the chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar will be the deputy chief minister. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on May 20 at 12.30 pm, said reports.

"The Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge has authorised me to convey his decision. Shri Siddaramaiah will be the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, and Shri Shivakumar will be the only one Deputy CM of the state," Congrees' Twitter handle quoted Venugopal as saying.

The Congress general secretary also said that Shivakumar will continue as the KPCC President until the parliamentary election is over.

At the conference where Venugopal announced the decision, senior party leader Randeep Surjewala said the party is committed to fulfil the five promises that were made during the elections, PTI reported.

Asked about the much-talked-about power-sharing formula between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, Venugopal said the only power-sharing formula is to share the power with the people of Karnataka. "Ours is a democratic party, we believe in consensus and not in dictatorship," he said on the hectic discussions held over the last few days.

Earlier, Karnataka chief ministerial aspirant Siddaramaiah on Wednesday met Rahul Gandhi amid hectic parleys in the party to name its chief minister face in the southern state. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were claimants to the top post in Karnataka after the party wrested the state from the BJP.

The Congress had held a series of meetings on who will be the chief minister of the state after the party staged a stunning victory in the assembly elections, winning 135 of out 224 seats.

Earlier on Tuesday, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here and discussed the modalities of government formation in the southern state.

(With inputs from PTI)