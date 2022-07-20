Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA fixes potholes, citizens not impressed
SC grants bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in all Uttar Pradesh FIRs, disbands SIT
Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air, plane diverted to Jaipur
Mumbai: BMC scrapes parts of road to stop vehicles skidding
Mumbai: Commuters say hanging old FOB a risk, CR says no it’s not
Home > News > India News > Article > 2 gangsters involved in Sidhu Moose Wala murder killed in encounter in Amritsar Officer

2 gangsters involved in Sidhu Moose Wala murder killed in encounter in Amritsar: Officer

Updated on: 20 July,2022 05:18 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

Top

Moose Wala was gunned down on May 29 close to his native village near Mansa in Punjab

2 gangsters involved in Sidhu Moose Wala murder killed in encounter in Amritsar: Officer

Sidhu Moose Wala. File Pic


Two gangsters involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala were eliminated in an encounter by the Punjab Police in Amritsar on Wednesday, an officer said. Gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa were killed in the encounter that last for more than four hours, Additional Director General of Police Pramod Ban told reporters.

An AK-47 and a pistol have been recovered from them, he said. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.


Sidhu Moose Wala punjab amritsar national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK