2 gangsters involved in Sidhu Moose Wala murder killed in encounter in Amritsar: Officer

Moose Wala was gunned down on May 29 close to his native village near Mansa in Punjab

Sidhu Moose Wala. File Pic

Two gangsters involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala were eliminated in an encounter by the Punjab Police in Amritsar on Wednesday, an officer said. Gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa were killed in the encounter that last for more than four hours, Additional Director General of Police Pramod Ban told reporters.

An AK-47 and a pistol have been recovered from them, he said. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

