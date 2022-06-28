Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Special Cell arrests Lawrence Bishnoi aide in fresh case

His arrest has been shown in a different case lodged against him. Kumar was brought on transit remand from a Punjab jail and was produced before a Patiala House Court

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested Naresh Kumar, a close aide of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi, in a fresh case on Monday in connection with supplying arms to the accused held in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, sources told IANS.

His arrest has been shown in a different case lodged against him. Kumar was brought on transit remand from a Punjab jail and was produced before a Patiala House Court. The Special Cell sought fourteen days police custody. The police move was opposed by advocate Deepak Tyagi who appeared for Kumar. The court after hearing the arguments allowed the police request and sent him to police custody.

Sources said that he was involved in the murders of rival gang members and hence his custodial interrogation was required.

"He provided hideouts for absconding gang members. He used to supply sophisticated arms to his accomplices and others on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Canada based gangster Goldy Brar and Anmol Bishnoi. We will confront him with his aides who are in our custody now. We want to know about the entire plot of killing Sidhu Moosewala," said the source.

The source said that the police want to know about the funding of the entire syndicate. Kumar was looking after the gang's operations in Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab.

The court after hearing the arguments allowed seven days police remand of Kumar. The police will now try to find out who funded the killing of Moosewala and how many persons were involved in it.

No senior police official was available for comment on the matter.

