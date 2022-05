Sidhu Moose Wala's last rites on Tuesday, several mourners gather at his residence

The body has been taken to his residence at Moosa village in Mansa. The last rites of Moosewala, who was killed on Sunday, will be performed on Tuesday

Sidhu Moose Wala. Pic/Official Facebook account

Several mourners gathered at the residence of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab's Mansa district on Tuesday morning as the family prepared to conduct his last rites.

Accompanied by some relatives, Moose Wala's father received his son's body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem, around 8:15 am.

The body has been taken to his residence at Moosa village in Mansa. The last rites of Moose Wala, who was killed on Sunday, will be performed on Tuesday.

Punjab | Body of #SidhuMoose Wala being brought out of Mansa Civil Hospital. His body is now being taken to his home. pic.twitter.com/nu027qYozn — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

Punjab | A huge crowd gathers outside the residence of #SidhuMoose Wala in Mansa; his body has been brought here from Mansa Civil Hospital. pic.twitter.com/NmBnyognJW — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

A heavy police force has been deployed outside the residence of the slain Punjabi singer.

Mourners, especially the youth and the singer's fans, assembled outside the house to pay their last respects. Several people raised slogans in his favour.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

The 28-year-old Punjabi singer had fought the recent assembly election in Punjab on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla.

Moose Wala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday on a temporary basis.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the brutal killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

The state police on Monday claimed to have rounded up some suspects and got important leads in connection with the killing. It had termed the assassination a case of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing.

