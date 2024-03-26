Breaking News
Exclusive | Police's well-intentioned move backfires: Yeh drama band karo!
Mumbai: Why teachers are up in arms against state
BMC property tax crisis: Revenue falls to record low
Mumbai: A month later, FIR filed in society wedding blaze case
Mumbai: Man kills son who opposed his alcohol addiction
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 BJP announces candidate list for polls
<< Back to Elections 2024

Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024: BJP announces candidate list for polls

Updated on: 26 March,2024 01:45 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The BJP on Tuesday released its list of nine candidates for the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024

Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024: BJP announces candidate list for polls

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024: BJP announces candidate list for polls
x
00:00

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its list of nine candidates for the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024. The BJP has fielded Bhim Kumar Sharma from Gyalshing-Barnyak and Aruna Manger from Namchi-Singhithang seats.


Elections in Sikkim will be held with the first phase taking place on April 19.


An official release said that the Central Election Committee of the BJP has decided the following names for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Sikkim.


Sikkim Legislative Assembly Election 2024

Gyalshing-Barnyak Bhim Kumar Sharma
Namchi-Singhithang Aruna Manger
Tumin-Lingee Phurba Rinzing Sherpa
West-Pendam Bhupal Baraily
Melli Yogen Rai
Shyari Pempo Tshering Lepcha
Martam-Rumtek Chewang Dadul Bhutia
Upper Tadong Niren Bhandari
Gangtok Pema Wangyal Rinizing

SDF chief Pawan Chamling to contest from 2 Assembly seats

Meanwhile, Former chief minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president Pawan Kumar Chamling will run for two assembly seats, the party announced on Tuesday.

On April 19, elections will be conducted for the 32-member Sikkim Assembly and the Himalayan state's lone Lok Sabha seat.

After a Monday late-night deliberation by the SDF parliamentary board, it was determined that in addition to the Poklok-Kamrang seat, the five-year former CM will also fight from the Namcheybung seat.

BJP fields ex-Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat bypolls

The BJP on Tuesday named its candidates for assembly bypolls in several states, fielding six disqualified MLAs of the Himachal Pradesh assembly in the state days after they joined the party after leaving the Congress.

Several Gujarat MLAs, including four from the Congress who joined the BJP recently, have also been fielded by the party for bypolls necessitated by their resignations.

In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP has named Sudhir Sharma (Dharamshala), Ravi Thakur (Lahaul and Spiti), Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Barsar), Chetanya Sharma (Gagret) and Devinder Kumar Bhutto (Kutlehar) as its candidates.

The six former Congress MLAs were disqualified for defying a party whip and had voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha poll, inflicting an embarrassing defeat on the Congress that is in power in the state.

In Gujarat, the BJP's candidates for bypolls to five seats include Arjun Modhvadiya, Chatursinh Chavda and Arvind Ladani.

The BJP also named its candidates for the bypolls to two seats in West Bengal and one seat in Karnataka, besides for nine assembly seats in Sikkim.

Assembly elections in Sikkim are held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, and the BJP recently broke its alliance with the state's ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you believe that electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and reliable?
BJP sikkim bharatiya janata party India news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK