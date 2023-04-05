Sikkim: Child among seven tourists killed in Nathu La avalanche

Seven bodies were brought out of the snow and 23 people were rescued alive, a state government official said, quoting reports from the Army

Seven tourists were killed as a massive avalanche hit East Sikkim’s Nathu La area on Tuesday morning, burying their vehicles under the snow, officials said. Among those dead is a child, they added.

The avalanche hit the arterial Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, which connects state capital Gangtok to Nathu La at the China border, around 11.30 am, trapping five-six vehicles with around 30 people under the snow, the Army said.

Seven bodies were brought out of the snow and 23 people were rescued alive, a state government official said, quoting reports from the Army. Those injured were admitted to different hospitals in Gangtok, around 55 km away, he said. The search operation was called off in the evening due to inclement weather, another official said.

Nathu La is a major tourist destination and is a part of the centuries-old silk route. Several permits are required to visit the area. The tourists were not permitted to travel beyond Milestone 13 due to inclement weather, but they forced the tour operators and the drivers to take them to the area—between Milestones 13 and 17—where the avalanche struck, a police officer said.

