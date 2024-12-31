Breaking News
Sikkim Stranded tourists rescued

Sikkim: Stranded tourists rescued

Updated on: 31 December,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  Gangtok
Agencies |

After the rescue operation, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) cleared the road to Yumthang Valley by Monday morning. Authorities, however, urged travelers to exercise caution as black ice remains a potential hazard

Pic/X@TourismSikkim

Six tourists from Assam, travelling on motorcycles, were rescued after they got stranded in North Sikkim due to heavy snowfall. The tourists were stranded at Yakshe, around 10 km from Lachung, in Mangan district on Sunday night. Police, along with locals, rescued the tourists. Black ice on the roads made it impossible for the motorcycles to move, a police officer said.


After the rescue operation, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) cleared the road to Yumthang Valley by Monday morning. Authorities, however, urged travelers to exercise caution as black ice remains a potential hazard.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


assam sikkim india India news national news

