Breaking News
Explained: Why Maharashtra ATS intensified drive against illegal Bangladeshi migrants
All you need to know about the new ministers sworn in Devendra Fadnavis government
BEST bus accident: Govandi man crushed under a wet-lease bus
Indian Railways adds 267 general coaches for unreserved passengers on Central Railway and Western Railway
Mumbai: City's pedestrian subways are dark, flooded, and forgotten
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Simultaneous elections threat to JK PDP leader

Simultaneous elections threat to J&K: PDP leader

Updated on: 16 December,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Srinagar
Agencies |

Top

These concerns will be lost in the national political noise, leaving us with no room to address our specific needs

Simultaneous elections threat to J&K: PDP leader

PDP leader Waheed Para. Pic/X@javeddar786

Listen to this article
Simultaneous elections threat to J&K: PDP leader
x
00:00

PDP leader Waheed Para on Sunday said the ‘one nation one election’ (ONOE) plan directly “threatens” the political, legal and cultural identity of Jammu and Kashmir. The youth president of the PDP said the plan will erase “whatever remains” of the political voice of Jammu and Kashmir. “One Election (ONOE) proposal’ This is not just an administrative shift; it directly threatens the political, cultural, and legal identity of Jammu and Kashmir,” Para, the MLA from Pulwama, said in a post on his X handle.


“Our region has long fought for its distinct voice and identity. The revocation of Article 370 was a blow, and ONOE risks erasing what little remains of our political voice. At the heart of the issue is the erosion of regional autonomy across India. Jammu and Kashmir has unique issues—like restoration of Article 370 and 35A, the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, land rights—that cannot be lumped into national debates,” he said.


“These concerns will be lost in the national political noise, leaving us with no room to address our specific needs. ONOE threatens to silence our voices, allowing national issues to dominate and undermining our region’s distinctiveness,” he said. Para said the regional parties are crucial in representing the needs of the people but the ONOE will suppress their voice.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jammu and kashmir kashmir article 370 verdict national news srinagar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK