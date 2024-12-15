Simultaneous elections threat to J&K: PDP leader

These concerns will be lost in the national political noise, leaving us with no room to address our specific needs

PDP leader Waheed Para. Pic/X@javeddar786

PDP leader Waheed Para on Sunday said the ‘one nation one election’ (ONOE) plan directly “threatens” the political, legal and cultural identity of Jammu and Kashmir. The youth president of the PDP said the plan will erase “whatever remains” of the political voice of Jammu and Kashmir. “One Election (ONOE) proposal’ This is not just an administrative shift; it directly threatens the political, cultural, and legal identity of Jammu and Kashmir,” Para, the MLA from Pulwama, said in a post on his X handle.

“Our region has long fought for its distinct voice and identity. The revocation of Article 370 was a blow, and ONOE risks erasing what little remains of our political voice. At the heart of the issue is the erosion of regional autonomy across India. Jammu and Kashmir has unique issues—like restoration of Article 370 and 35A, the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, land rights—that cannot be lumped into national debates,” he said.

“These concerns will be lost in the national political noise, leaving us with no room to address our specific needs. ONOE threatens to silence our voices, allowing national issues to dominate and undermining our region’s distinctiveness,” he said. Para said the regional parties are crucial in representing the needs of the people but the ONOE will suppress their voice.

