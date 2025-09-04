Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Wong will hold wide-ranging talks on Thursday following which they are set to virtually inaugurate a container terminal at Nhava Sheva port in Mumbai

Authoritative sources said the overall focus of Wong’s first visit to India as the prime minister will be to further explore ways to expand two-way economic engagement based on the foundational complementarities between the two sides.

Five agreements providing for boosting ties in sectors such as shipping, civil aviation and space will be inked between India and Singapore during Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s three-day trip to New Delhi that began on Tuesday.

