Singapore PM Lawrence Wong arrives on three day visit to India

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong arrives on three-day visit to India

Updated on: 04 September,2025 07:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Wong will hold wide-ranging talks on Thursday following which they are set to virtually inaugurate a container terminal at Nhava Sheva port in Mumbai

Union Minister JP Nadda (left) welcomes Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article
Five agreements providing for boosting ties in sectors such as shipping, civil aviation and space will be inked between India and Singapore during Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s three-day trip to New Delhi that began on Tuesday.

Authoritative sources said the overall focus of Wong’s first visit to India as the prime minister will be to further explore ways to expand two-way economic engagement based on the foundational complementarities between the two sides.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Wong will hold wide-ranging talks on Thursday following which they are set to virtually inaugurate a container terminal at Nhava Sheva port in Mumbai.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

