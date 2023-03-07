Breaking News
Single-day rise of 266 fresh COVID-19 cases in India

Updated on: 07 March,2023 09:52 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Representational image. Pic/iStock


India saw a single-day rise of 266 fresh coronavirus cases, while active cases have increased to 2,970, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.


The country's infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,88,367), the data updated at 8 am stated.



The COVID-19 death toll stands at 5,30,775.


The active cases now comprise 0.00 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,54,622 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

