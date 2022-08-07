Sisodia to CBI: Probe former LG’s change of stance on liquor policy

“Under the new excise policy, 849 shops were to be opened across Delhi, including in unauthorised areas,” Sisodia said, adding that the project was approved by LG Baijal

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused former lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Saturday of changing his stand over opening liquor vends in unauthorised areas. “Under the new excise policy, 849 shops were to be opened across Delhi, including in unauthorised areas,” Sisodia said, adding that the project was approved by LG Baijal.

However, Sisodia told media, Baijal changed his stance at the last minute and introduced a condition that said permission from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) would be required for opening liquor shops in unauthorised areas.

“As a result, the shops could not be opened in unauthorised areas, leading to a loss of revenue of thousands of crores to the government. On the other hand, the shops that opened witnessed a huge income,” he said, adding that he has sent the details of the matter to the CBI and asserted that there should be a probe into it.

Delhi: 11 officials suspended

On Saturday, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena suspended 11 senior officials over “serious lapses” in the implementation of the excise policy. “The LG has suspended 11 officials, including then Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, over lapses in implementing of excise policy 2021-22,” said a source on Saturday. The action was taken on the basis of an inquiry report filed by the Directorate of Vigilance.

