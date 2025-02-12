Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver was unfit, says charge sheet
Crass joke row: Cyber Cell book India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: Cops find decomposed bodies of siblings in Nalasopara flat
Mumbai: BMC to appoint contractor to desilt nullahs for two years
Mumbai: Swarmed! Suburbs reel under mosquito menace
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > News > India News > Article > SIT arrests 4 suppliers in Tirupati laddu row CBI finds E tendering lapses

SIT arrests 4 suppliers in Tirupati laddu row; CBI finds E-tendering lapses

Updated on: 12 February,2025 08:24 AM IST  |  Tirupati
ANI |

Top

AR Dairy, which had a contract with TTD, has been found guilty of multiple irregularities. Joint Director Viresh Prabhu has been stationed in Tirupati to monitor the investigation, TDP added.

SIT arrests 4 suppliers in Tirupati laddu row; CBI finds E-tendering lapses

Representation pic

Listen to this article
SIT arrests 4 suppliers in Tirupati laddu row; CBI finds E-tendering lapses
x
00:00

After the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested four individuals and sent them to judicial remand in connection with the adulteration of ghee used in the Tirumala Srivari Laddu, the agency reported finding "severe lapses" in the e-tendering process of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).


The CBI, acting on orders from the Supreme Court, had formed an SIT to investigate the matter. The remand report confirmed adulteration in the ghee supplied, and according to the investigating agency, AR Dairy, Vaishnavi Dairy, and Bhole Baba Dairy are involved in the case.


Those arrested include Bipin Jain and Pomil Jain, former directors of Bhole Baba Dairy (Roorkee, Uttarakhand), Vaishnavi Dairy (Poonambakkam) CEO Apoorva Vinay Kant Chawda, and AR Dairy (Dundigal) MD Raju Rajasekharan.


According to the Telegu Desam Party, the accused were interrogated for three days in Tirupati but reportedly remained uncooperative despite strong evidence against them. Investigations have revealed troubling allegations that animal carcass residues were found in the ghee, sparking outrage among devotees.

AR Dairy, which had a contract with TTD, has been found guilty of multiple irregularities. Joint Director Viresh Prabhu has been stationed in Tirupati to monitor the investigation, TDP added.

Yesterday, Bharatiya Janata party spokesperson Lanka Dinakar stated that everyone who was arrested recently in connection with alleged adulteration of ghee used in preparing the Tirupati temple's sacred laddu Prasadam will be produced in court.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said that all the arrested individuals will be produced in court soon. He further asserted that the investigation is ongoing in the alleged adulteration of prasad of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala.

"In this process, yesterday, the SIT arrested Bipin Jain, Samil Jain of Roorkee's Bhole Baba Dairy, Poonambakkam's Vaishnavi Dairy CEO Apoorva Vinay Kant Chawda, and Dundigal's AR Dairy MD Raju Rajasekharan. All will be produced in court, and the investigation process is ongoing," Dinakar said.

Reacting to the arrest of four people in Tirupati Laddu controversy case, TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy said, "Last night, 3-4 directors of dairies were taken into custody and have now been sent to remand. Who all are behind this? Why this happened, all the details are going to come out. We have confidence that the people behind this will be strictly punished. More people in the matter of the dairy and other issues. During the inquiry, with evidence, we are going to prove and arrest them..."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

supreme court central bureau of investigation tirupati national news andhra pradesh india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK